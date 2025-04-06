Mac Mikes Brings The Heat On Banger "TURNAROUND"

Mac Mikes is a budding street rapper aiming to make his presence felt in hip-hop. The latest single from Mac, titled "TURNAROUND," features appearances from ZayBang, Lil Yee, and Baby Money. The track is about street life and all involved do well to get that point across. The Euro Step artist is developing his platform and talents with every release, and this track is no different. Additionally (and most importantly), the artists on "TURNAROUND" all bring their A-game.

Mac Mikes' verse is a strong one, as he raps about his realities in the streets and the resilience he has. Lil Yee's verse adds a similar narrative depth to the track. Then Baby Money closes the track with the same energy as the beginning of the song. They all sound like they've been rapping together for a long time, with strong chemistry between the artists and a good hook from ZayBang that keeps it all together. According to Euro Step co-founder Mr. Green, "TURNAROUND" is an indicator of growth. "We released 'Noise Chec' on our own and it didn’t go as expected," he said. "But we learn and we grow. 'TURNAROUND' is the midpoint. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still more to do." Overall, "TURNAROUND" is a quality midpoint and a very enjoyable release from a budding rapper and his collective. Mac Mikes is dropping his next single, again featuring artists from the Euro Step Team, on April 15.