Nardia Drops Smooth Single "Is It You" Ahead Of New Album

Australia's own Nardia is back. For those unfamiliar, Nardia is an R&B singer rising through the ranks as we speak. She recently landed in the top five at the 2025 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, the only woman in the finals in the band category. She's a talent to look out for, and "Is It You," the first single from her forthcoming album Own Every Scar shows it. It's a strong single that shows why Nardia is a singer fans of R&B should be paying attention to.

Prior to the song's release, Nardia had this to say about its content: “This song is about that moment of intrigue when you meet someone and wonder who they truly are beneath the surface—externally, the attraction is undeniable, but what lies beyond that first spark?” And "Is It You" captures that vibe well. It's a smooth and sultry ballad, with feelings of longing but an underlying confusion about the dynamic of a new relationship. Nardia's voice is strong, with plenty of emotion present in her delivery. There's a lot of power in the lyrics as well. She talks about a lover who feels too good to be true. "Am I dreaming, or is it you?" She asks on the hook. Whether the love described on the song is real is a different conversation, but what is real is this track. "Is It You" is a great introduction to Nardia ahead of her new album. Check out the song and accompanying video below.