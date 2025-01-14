Blueface's Dad Reveals The Current Status Of The Rapper's Home Amid The California Wildfires

The incarcerated MC's pops took to IG to share what's going on.

With so many people being affected in so many ways by these California wildfires, folks across the country have been voicing their concerns. That also includes fans of musical artists reaching out to show their favorites love and support. Blueface has been one of them, with his supporters asking the rapper's parents about how he's doing. Most of it has to do with the fact that he's still behind bars in central California. To be more specific, the North Kern State facility in Delano. It's just north of Los Angeles where most of the wildfires are located.

With so much help needed to combat the multiple fires, prison mates have been paid to help extinguish the flames. According to NPR, around 900 of them have helped in this fight. However, Blueface is not a part of that statistic says his mother, Karlissa Saffold. "Are they making Blue fight fires?" They don't make rich n****s go fight fires in jail now. They might make your son fight the fire though, not mine, but they might make yours. He paying his taxes to be in there, okay? He in rehab. My son is in jail rehab, okay? He taking a break from life, he in rehab, he getting rehabilitated," she said in response to a fan's question.

It Seems All Is Well With Blueface's Pad

Outside of those particular inquires, others have been wondering what the state of the "Thotiana" rapper's home is since he's from there. Well, his dad, Johnathan Porter, shared an update on that very inquiry, according to The Shade Room. He went onto his Instagram to share a video and some photos during the nighttime to explain what's been going on.

Overall, it's hard to tell with it being pitch black, but it seems that all is well with Blueface's house. The reason why Porter decided to share this news is because he claims he'd been receiving "a lot of hazard alerts." He says he "rushed" to the backyard to see if there were any "red hot spots," but all looks fine from the footage. However, despite things looking hopeful for now, he says he's ready to combat the flames himself. "I might have to break out my water hose and show them how to do it... quit playin' with me."