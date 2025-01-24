Five McDonald's McValue Mashups That Will Satisfy Your Post-Festival Munchies

Music festivals can be some of the most fun you will ever have in your entire life. Overall, this is because you get to spend an entire day in Paradise while watching some of your favorite artists perform. However, by the end of the night, you are tired and hungry while tickets, transportation, and merch have drained your wallet. The food onsite is too expensive, and you and your friends need an option before you get home. In these times, the new McValue™ at McDonald’s is a real lifesaver.

The fast food chain has always been about providing its customers with the best bang for their buck, and there is no better example of this than McValue with all its ways to save. There is the Buy One, Add One for $1 deal and the $5 Meal Deal. There are a ton of combinations; here are our favorite combos for when the late-night, post-festival munchies hit.

Double Cheeseburger and Small Fries

McDonald's McValue

Kicking off our list of best McValue combos is the simple yet classic Double Cheeseburger and Small Fries. The Double Cheeseburger can be had for its regular price while the Small Fries can be added for just $1. They will certainly taste even better after a night in the mosh pit. The fast food chain is known for some of the best fries in the world, so you know they are going to pair well with a delicious burger. It's a simple yet satisfying meal and an absolute no-brainer.

$5 Meal Deal: McChicken with a Small Soft Drink

Subsequently, we have the McChicken Meal Deal which can be had for the low cost of just $5. This is great value for your money and the sheer amount of food will absolutely curb those post-festival hunger pangs. Overall, the meal comes with four items. A McChicken, Small Fries, four Chicken McNuggets, and a small Soft Drink.

Sausage McMuffin and a Hash Brown

McDonald's McValue

Festivals can end as late as 1 in the morning, however, there are plenty of concertgoers who like to keep the party going at the club. By the time they’re ready to go home, it’s already 5 o’clock in the morning. That’s where McDonald’s Breakfast really shines. For this scenario, our favorite combination is a Sausage McMuffin and a Hash Brown. These are two items that can be eaten in a couple of different ways. For instance, you can have your Hash Brown on the side. Or, you could live a little and put the Hash Brown in your McMuffin. Regardless of your preference, the AM version of the McValue Menu at McDonald’s is always a great choice.

Double Cheeseburger and a McChicken

Perhaps one of the best Buy One, Add One for $1 combos on the McValue Menu at McDonald’s is a Double Cheeseburger and a McChicken. We say this because you can combine the two into one another and make a truly mountainous burger. Just take the patty out of the McChicken and put it in between the two beef patties on your Double Cheeseburger. Or, you could just eat both separately. That's the beauty, there are no limitations here.

$5 Meal Deal: McDouble with a Small Soft Drink

We are ending things here with another meal deal option. However, this time around, we are choosing the McDouble. If a McChicken and Chicken McNuggets are too much chicken for you, then this is a great option. Once again, you get four Chicken McNuggets, Small Fries, and a small Soft Drink. Of course, you also get the McDouble, all for $5.

So there you have it, if you plan on attending any festivals and you are looking for a great meal or light snack afterward, you know that the McValue Menu at McDonald’s has you covered. If you are interested in learning more, you can check out the McDonald's app right here. Also, let us know your favorite combos, in the comments section down below.