Nasty Nes, Sir Mix-A-Lot's DJ, Suffers Heart Attack

Prayers to Nasty Nes for a speedy recovery.

Legendary West Coast DJ Nasty Nes suffered a heart attack over the weekend. HitsDoubleDaily broke the news, including information about a GoFundMe campaign for the DJ of Sir Mix-A-Lot on Saturday (Nov. 9). Also known as “Crazy Pony,” Nasty Nes is fighting for his life as he suffers from a heart attack, kidney failure, and pneumonia. He will endure a difficult road to recovery. The family of Nasty Nes, real name Nes Rodriguez, launched a GoFundMe with a visual explanation of the DJ's condition to help support his recovery.

"His recovery will necessitate extensive physical therapy, as well as a wheelchair or scooter for mobility, specialized rehabilitation and rest," the GoFundMe reads."[The] financial strain of his medical care, combined with high living costs and inadequate health insurance, has placed him in a precarious position." Nes' current medical condition ignites a call for musicians to receive health insurance. Damion “Damizza” Young, rapper and friend of Nasty Nes, said in the video, “This is exactly why we need insurance for our artists, producers, and DJs. We need insurance for artists … and that’s what we’re working on.”

Nasty Nes Launches GoFundMe For Medical Issues

Nasty Nes' contributions have profoundly shaped West Coast hip-hop culture. With a career spanning decades, Nes left an indelible mark through his radio work and as the founder of RapAttackLives. This platform has championed both emerging and seasoned hip-hop artists. FreshTracks, the first all-rap radio program on the West Coast, helped launch the careers of many artists, including Sir Mix-A-Lot, and became a cornerstone for hip-hop.