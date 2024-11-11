Brother Ali Previews 2025 Album With Five-Track "Satisfied Soul EP"

The one-of-a-kind underground rapper and activist is back and in great form again.

Ali has always been one to muse and speak honestly about the issues existing in the world. In addition, he also manages to effectively communicate with his audience about emotions and philosophical questions. That's helped by his voice, which always commands attention thanks how booming it is and how articulate he can be. It makes you want to think and question things he talks about, so the listener is always reaping the benefits when they truly try to understand what he's conveying. Folks were surely have a lot to take out of these five tracks that are out to promote the album. Something that has our interest, outside of the uplifting and contemplative messages is the production. There's a diverse set of live instrumentation and it's put together well. Check out Ali's new EP with the links below.

Brother Ali has shown time and time again why he's maintained such a long and prosperous career. The Madison, Wisconsin born rapper, activist, and community leader is getting to prove that pretty soon, specifically on February 14, 2025. That is the release date of Brother Ali's next endeavor, Satisfied Soul. It's available for pre-save on Apple Music and it's going to consist of 17 tracks. Additionally, some other information we have available, courtesy of Stereogum, is that the album will be mostly produced by Ant. if you aren't familiar with him, he's known for his time as the other half of Minnesota hip-hop duo, Atmosphere . He works alongside fellow underground MC Slug. They are still going as well and have been since the late 90s.

