Wanda Smith, Atlanta Radio Icon, Dead At 58

Wanda Smith had just celebrated her birthday.

Wanda Smith, the legendary Atlanta radio personality best known for co-hosting Frank and Wanda in the Morning, on V-103 has passed away at the age of 58. The station confirmed the news in a post on social media on Saturday night.

V-103 SVP & Market Manager, Rick Caffey, shared the following message on Instagram: “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family." The radio station added: "Tomorrow, during Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley, we will be taking time out to pay tribute to this V-103 icon. Please tune in then call in and share your stories and experiences as we pay homage one of the best to ever hit the Atlanta airwaves."

Wanda Smith Speaks During V-103 Live Pop-Up Concert

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Radio personality Wanda Smith onstage at V-103 Live Pop Up Concert at Philips Arena on March 31, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mayor Andre Dickens also said in a statement caught by Fox 5 Atlanta: “Atlanta has lost a staple with the passing of Wanda Smith—not only in our city’s media, but our culture. We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, common sense way of speaking to her listeners…and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad. She was a voice for so many Atlantans and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city.”

V-103 Pays Tribute To Wanda Smith