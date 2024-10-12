Zach Zoya Opts For An Alternative Soundscape On His Cheery "It's Always Sunny In Glendale" EP

This project has all the sounds of sunny Glendale, California.

Zach Zoya is a pretty eclectic guy and doesn't really conform to one genre and he shows that blissful ignorance on It's Always Sunny in Glendale. This the fourth EP from the Canadian youngster, who made this project based on some experiences between Montreal and Los Angeles, as well as Glendale. In his announcement, Zoya said, "New city, new vibes, new energy, new people around me, new trials and tribulations, new ups and downs. Safe to say this past year has been a deeply challenging and formative one," he began. "I only get to do what I do because of the team behind me, friends around, music lovers everywhere. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me make this project a reality. What a life, spent my twenties chasing sunshine🧡🧡🧡🧡."

Clearly, this project has a lot of personal weight in his eyes, and we can hear the passion in each track. Whether he's singing or rapping, he's making sure to bring it 110% every time. Throughout the 17-minute listening experience, it's definitely taking us back to those hotter months as the grooves and instrumentals embody the West Coast. You can tell that Zoya was heavily inspired by the new sights he got to witness during the making of Always Sunny in Glendale. The project arrives after a highly raved performance at Osheaga earlier in the year. So, overall, he's definitely on a high right now and we are here for it.

It's Always Sunny In Glendale - Zach Zoya

It's Always Sunny In Glendale Tracklist: