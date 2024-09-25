Crazy Town Bandmate Shifty Shellshock's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The lead singer was just 49.

According to a recent update from Billboard, we now have the cause of death of Shifty Shellshock. Seth Brooks Binzer was the lead singer for the rap-rock band, Crazy Town. They were founded here in the States in the late mid to late 90s. Shellshock suddenly passed on June 24 in his home near Los Angeles. At age 49, he was found unresponsive, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. Overall, they are listing his death as an "accidental overdose" of a deadly combination of drugs. Fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine are the culprits.

Sadly, substance abuse did loom over Shellshock for many years, and it's something that the group's manager knew of. Gut-wrenchingly, Howie Hubberman takes partial blame for his talent's loss. "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly’, never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately, we all failed, or Shifty would still be here".

Seth Binzer of Crazy Town performs during Ozzfest 2001 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 29, 2001 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

If you aren't familiar with Crazy Town, "Butterfly" is their most popular track, and it topped the charts for two weeks. They have a few other notable ones such as "Toxic" and "Darkside". However, after releasing their second project, darkhorse, in 2002, Crazy Town really started to fall apart. Their third and presumable final album, The Brimstone Sluggers, released in 2015 in one of the few attempts to get the band back together since its first split. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of Seth Binzer during this time.