Dave Grohl Welcomes A Baby Daughter, But Not With His Wife

Dave Grohl made the shocking announcement on Instagram.

Dave Grohl has welcomed a fourth daughter, but this time, outside of his marriage. The Foo Fighter leader made the shocking announcement on his Instagram page on Tuesday. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he wrote. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.” He turned comments off for the post.

In the wake of the announcement, fans noticed that his 18-year-old daughter Violet's Instagram is deactivated, although it's unclear when she took it down. In addition to Violet, Grohl shares Ophelia, 10, and Harper, 15, with his wife of two decades, Jordyn Blum.

Dave Grohl Performs Roskilde Festival

US musician Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024, in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in 2007, Grohl revealed how he met Blum during an interview with Q Magazine, as resurfaced by Uproxx. “Taylor [Hawkins] and I were hanging out at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar," he recalled at the time. "Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks. Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor. I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood. She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, 'Oh my God. Not a chance!' So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. And by the end of the night I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’ So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'”

Dave Grohl Welcomes A Daughter