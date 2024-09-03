Olympic Marathon Star Set On Fire By Boyfriend: Report

We are hoping for a speedy and healthy recovery for Rebecca Cheptegei.

Hopefully, Rebecca Cheptegei gets some sort of justice and soon. According to an appalling report from TMZ Sports, the Ugandan marathon runner was set on fire by her Kenyan boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. The barbaric act occurred this past Sunday according to Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom. He says that a fight over property was what set things off between them and somehow spiraled into her being set ablaze. Time says that Cheptegei's parents told them that she got land in Trans Nzoia County to be closer to training centers. In his report, Kosiom said, "During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her". That "liquid" used was petrol.

At this moment, there are no charges on Cheptegei's assumed ex-boyfriend, but they are certainly bound to come. After catching on fire, the 33-year-old runner is said to have around 75% of her body burnt. Ndiema also sustained injuries after his brutal attack. Cheptegei is currently getting special treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Rebecca Cheptegei Is 75% Burnt

As you can see above, the official X account of the Uganda Athletics Federation broke the news too. People online are sending their thoughts and prayers and we here at HNHH are doing the same. Rebecca Cheptegei finished in 44th place in the marathon event in Paris. In 2022, though, she took home the gold in 2022 at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand.