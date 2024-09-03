Olympic Marathon Star Set On Fire By Boyfriend: Report

BYZachary Horvath155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rebecca cheptegei
via HNHH
We are hoping for a speedy and healthy recovery for Rebecca Cheptegei.

Hopefully, Rebecca Cheptegei gets some sort of justice and soon. According to an appalling report from TMZ Sports, the Ugandan marathon runner was set on fire by her Kenyan boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. The barbaric act occurred this past Sunday according to Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom. He says that a fight over property was what set things off between them and somehow spiraled into her being set ablaze. Time says that Cheptegei's parents told them that she got land in Trans Nzoia County to be closer to training centers. In his report, Kosiom said, "During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her". That "liquid" used was petrol.

At this moment, there are no charges on Cheptegei's assumed ex-boyfriend, but they are certainly bound to come. After catching on fire, the 33-year-old runner is said to have around 75% of her body burnt. Ndiema also sustained injuries after his brutal attack. Cheptegei is currently getting special treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals PnB Rock's Eerie Response When Asked About Having No Security

Rebecca Cheptegei Is 75% Burnt

As you can see above, the official X account of the Uganda Athletics Federation broke the news too. People online are sending their thoughts and prayers and we here at HNHH are doing the same. Rebecca Cheptegei finished in 44th place in the marathon event in Paris. In 2022, though, she took home the gold in 2022 at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand.

What are your thoughts on Olympic track athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, being set on fire by her boyfriend? Is this one of the most shocking stories you have ever read? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding this ongoing story. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the sports world.

Read More: Ice Spice Says Cleotrapa Is "Crashing Out" With "Y2K" Tour Accusations And Attempts To Set The Record Straight

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...