Justin Jefferson Accused Of Pressuring Ex To Get An Abortion

Justin Jefferson is under fire.

A New Jersey family court judge ruled that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the father of a baby girl. The order, made by Judge Aldo J. Russo on June 26 and first obtained by the Daily Mail, states that an 'interim child support obligation' has been agreed to between Jefferson and the child's mother, Andrea Galea. The judge's order did not get into the specifics of their arrangement, but it did say that the parents will attend "private mediation."

Justin Jefferson and Andrea Galea dated from 2019 to April 2023. The two of them went to LSU at the same time. Jefferson left after two seasons and a national championship to go to the NFL, quickly becoming a superstar wide receiver. Galea is a licensed attorney, earning her law degree from the University of Miami in 2023. Galea claimed that Jefferson impregnated her in April 2023. Jefferson responded by filing a lawsuit in January to prevent Galea from publicly sharing information about the child. Galea accused Jefferson of pressuring her to abort the child after she became pregnant. In texts obtained by the Daily Mail, Jefferson asked if she took Plan B, a pregnancy preventing pill. She decided against Plan B and an abortion, giving birth to baby Stella in December, according to her paternity lawsuit.

Justin Jefferson Is The Father

In their counter claims filed in January, both Justin Jefferson and Andrea Galea requested paternity testing. Galea also pushed for financial support and healthcare coverage from Jefferson. Since coming into the NFL, Jefferson has signed a four-year contract with the Vikings worth $140 million. Over $100 million of which is guaranteed. The requested paternity test confirmed that Jefferson was the father of Galea's daughter.