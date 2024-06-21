Big Fendi Speaks Out After "Nuttin But Azz" Basketball Game Gets Canceled Due To Inappropriate Promo Video

The game was slated to take place at a high school.

Music manager Big Fendi was planning a huge basketball tournament next month called the "Nuttin But Azz" Celebrity Baddies Basketball contest. Overall, it was going to take place on July 21st at the West Side High School in Newark, New Jersey. According to TMZ, Fendi had coordinated the event with a local politician. However, it seems like the politician, the school, and the school district had no idea what they were getting into here.

In a promo video for the event, numerous women could be seen in thongs, shaking their butts. Not to mention, the women were in the school's gym. Subsequently, the Newark Public Schools org found out about this, and immediately made sure the event got canceled. After all, this is an inappropriate tournament to host at a high school. According to the outlet, seats were going to sell for between $50 to $500 with a $10K prize at the end.

Big Fendi Apologizes

Following the cancelation of the event, Big Fendi took to social media to offer an apology. He also noted that the politician involved should not be blamed as they had no idea. "I deeply apologize," he said. "The content of this video, you knew nothing about. We were doing the event, and things went a little left and out of control. And I take full responsibility for that, because you guys had no knowledge what these girls would be wearing." Needless to say, this was an avoidable situation from the start.

The Initial Promo Video

Let us know what you think about this mix-up and the subsequent fall out from it, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the school and the district itself should have done a better job of vetting the event? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

