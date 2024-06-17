Billy Porter Drops Motivational Anthem "Leap"

Billy Porter has grown to become one heck of a famous figure in the circles of Hollywood. From musical artist to actor, the man really has done it all, accomplishing quite a bit over decades and decades. The latter has done most of his work on television and movie screens. But soon he is making his long overdue return to the studio. Featuring one of the more underrated and powerful vocals, Billy Porter is delivering more of the same on a promotional single called "Leap". This is his first solo offering since July 2023's "Broke a Sweat", which landed on Black Mona Lisa . However, it is Billy's first overall drop since "Always Be My Man", a song which made an appearance in his recent film, Our Son.

Throughout the course of expansive yet limited discography, Mr. Porter loves to sing over funky dance pop-like instrumentals. "Leap" is another case of that. It helps sell the celebratory and inspirational tone that the song is trying to convey. According to a press release, this song was written by Andrea Martin and produced by Lofey. The latter has worked alongside Billy for some time now. Their chemistry is clear on this song, as the vocalist feels right at home on this instrumental. Additonally, his team mentioned why this was such an important record to get out. "I always want to make sure I use my art to heal. Music is thee universal language. We are in trying times right now and I wrote LEAP alongside of the late genius Andrea Martin to inspire love across all races, creeds, identities, and value structures". Be sure to give it a spin.