Ray Huger Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Star Worth?

Discover the career and achievements of Ray Huger, the successful entrepreneur and reality TV star known from "The Real Housewives of Potomac."

Ray Huger is a prominent entrepreneur and reality television personality. He has amassed a net worth of $40 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Huger’s impressive wealth is primarily derived from his successful business ventures and his appearance on the popular reality TV series The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ray Huger was born on October 17, 1946, in New York City. He pursued higher education at the distinguished Bernard Baruch College, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. Huger's strong educational background laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors in the business world. He started his career at IBM, where he worked for 25 years, rising through the ranks to become a senior executive. This extensive experience in the corporate world equipped him with the knowledge and skills needed to launch his own business.

Formation & Success Of Paradigm Solutions International

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Ray Huger, Rayvin Huger, Karen Huger and Brandon Huger attend La'Dame Fragrance Pop-up at Bloomingdales on May 11, 2019 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

In 1991, Ray Huger founded Paradigm Solutions International, a highly successful enterprise technology consulting firm. As CEO, Huger led the company to become a leader in business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. Under his leadership, Paradigm Solutions International provided critical services to various government agencies and private sector companies, ensuring their operations could continue seamlessly in the face of disruptions. The company's success significantly contributed to Huger's net worth, establishing him as a notable figure in the tech consulting industry.

Reality Television Fame

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Ray Huger and Karen Huger attend "Real Housewives Of Potomac." Premiere Party at The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City on April 28, 2019, also in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Ray Huger gained widespread public recognition through his wife, Karen Huger's, role on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Karen, known as the "Grande Dame" of the show, brought Ray into the spotlight. They flaunted their affluent lifestyle and long-standing marriage. Ray's calm demeanor and supportive nature made him a fan favorite. Further, his appearances on the show provided a glimpse into the couple's life and his successful career. The show’s popularity has not only increased his visibility but also added to his wealth through various business opportunities and endorsements.

Personal Life & Legacy

