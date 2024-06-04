Nicolas Cage Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Delve into Nicolas Cage's eclectic career, his financial ups and downs, and his enduring impact on Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage has carved out a unique place in Hollywood with his eclectic roles and fearless approach to acting. According to Parade, his net worth was $25 million as of 2024. Cage's financial standing reflects a career filled with memorable performances, blockbuster hits, and some notorious financial missteps that have become part of his legend.

Born Nicolas Kim Coppola on January 7, 1964, in Long Beach, California, Cage hails from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, is a legendary director. However, Cage chose to forge his own path. Changing his last name to Cage to avoid the appearance of nepotism, he embarked on a journey to see him become one of his generation's most versatile and unpredictable actors.

Rise To Stardom

Nicolas Cage and Sean Penn in publicity portrait for the film 'Racing With The Moon', 1984. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage's early career was marked by standout performances in the 1980s and 1990s that showcased his willingness to take risks. Films like Raising Arizona (1987) and Moonstruck (1987) established him as a leading man capable of handling both comedy and drama. His portrayal of Ronny Cammareri in Moonstruck earned him a Golden Globe nomination and endeared him to audiences worldwide. The 1990s saw Cage reach new heights with a string of successful films. His role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995) as a suicidal alcoholic earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. This critically acclaimed performance solidified his reputation as a serious actor capable of profound depth. Following this success, he starred in a series of action films like The Rock (1996), Con Air (1997), and Face/Off (1997), which were major box-office hits and showcased his versatility as an action star.

Financial Ups & Downs

Nicolas Cage & Johnny Depp during Decline of Western Civilization Part 2. The Metal Years Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Moreover, Nicolas Cage's career has been marked by notable financial difficulties. He was known for his extravagant lifestyle and penchant for unique purchases. Purchases included castles, rare artifacts, and even dinosaur skulls. Then, Cage's spending habits eventually caught up with him. By the late 2000s, he faced significant financial challenges. These included tax liens and the forced sale of many of his properties. The financial woes did not deter Cage from continuing to work prolifically. Throughout the 2010s, he appeared in mainstream and independent films, often taking on roles in lower-budget productions to manage his debts. Films such as Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) and Mandy (2018) received critical acclaim and reminded audiences of his unique talent and enduring presence in cinema.

Resurgence & Continued Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA. Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)