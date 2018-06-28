nicolas cage
- Pop CultureNicolas Cage Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Restaurant For Being "Completely Drunk"Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas after getting too drunk.By Cole Blake
- TVAmazon Scraps Joe Exotic TV Series Set To Star Nicholas CageThe once-highly-anticipated series on the “Tiger King” has apparently fallen apart.
By Taya Coates
- TVNicolas Cage's Joe Exotic Series Picked Up By AmazonNicolas Cage is set to star as Joe Exotic in a brand new television series.By Alexander Cole
- TVNicolas Cage Will Be Playing Joe Exotic Of "Tiger King"Perfect casting or a beautiful disaster, call it what you like -- either way, Nicolas Cage is playing Joe Exotic. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesJohn Travolta & Nicolas Cage's 1997 Thriller "Face/Off" Gets A RebootAnother reboot to look forward to. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage Made "Filthy" Jokes For "Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse"What he said "wasn't from the 1930s at all."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage's Former Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Abuse In ViennaNicolas Cage vehemently denies the allegations. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage More Interested In Playing Lex Luthor Over Superman These DaysNicolas Cage is no longer hopeful of a Superman role.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage Cast As Spider-Man Noir In "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse""Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" is shaping up to be intense. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage Makes A Visually Stunning Comeback In "Mandy" TrailerThis trailer is intense. By Karlton Jahmal