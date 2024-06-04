G Perico Drops Off Six-Track EP "Tha Clicc House" For Second Project Of 2024

The veteran Cali rapper brings along four features as well.

Even though G Perico is not the most well-known rapper from Los Angeles, California, he undoubtedly possesses one of the most recognizable voices. His nasal-like delivery is not copied by many artists period, so he is pretty unmistakable in that regard. The 36-year-old eight-year veteran might not have the hits as a Kendrick, Snoop, and etc. But where he does not lack is consistency. He averages about two projects a year and in 2024, G Perico has already met that mark with Tha Clicc House. This is his follow-up to his April 19 album G Slim's Revenge.

This time though, G Perico is giving fans something that could possibly just be a placeholder for something bigger. Tha Clicc House is a six-song EP that features some familiar faces. If you are a Perico fan, you know he likes to work with Tiny Doo and Steelz. Well, those two reappear nearly two months later.

Listen To Tha Clicc House By G Perico

Also in the mix is 2 Eleven on the second track "Clap", and Mari Ruger. That name is attached to "Long Driveway" and the closer, "Heated Marble". On this tape, Perico is looking for bangers and bangers only. He succeeds in that department while including some blunt humor along the way. You can stream Tha Clicc House with the links above.

