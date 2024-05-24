Billie Eilish's Comments About "Psychotic" Concerts May Be A Veiled Shot At Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

Fans are disagreeing over their interpretation of her words.

Some seemingly innocuous comments from Billie Eilish have started yet another war among the die hard pop fandoms following the genre's biggest artists. Eilish is fresh off the release of her third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT which dropped last week. The project arrived after a relatively short rollout receiving no pre-release singles and being officially announced just a few weeks before it was released. The record is expected to trail just behind Taylor's new album The Tortured Poets Department for the top spot on the Billboard 200 this week, which already had members of both fan bases at each others necks.

Billie may have inflamed that discussion with a recent comment she made. During an interview with Stationhead Radio she was asked about doing a "3 hour concert" on her upcoming tour and didn't seem to love the idea. ""Doing a 3 hour show.. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists I'm not trying to hear them for 3 hours. That's far too long. That's literally psychotic," she says in the interview. Unsurprisingly, Swifties interpreted that as an attack. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dominated headlines last year as she took a robust collection of her songs on the road. It's not hard to see why fans interpreted Billie's words the way they did. Check out the actual interview clip below.

Billie Eilish Calls 3 Hour Concerts "Psychotic"

During a different recent interview, Billie was actually praising Taylor. She shouted out both her and Beyonce for their massive stadium tours last year. She claimed that she found it difficult playing in stadiums and doing shows as long as the Renaissance and Eras tours.

What do you think of Billie Eilish's claim that putting on a concert for 3 hours is "literally psychotic?" Do you think her comments are directed at Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or any artist in particular, or merely just her own observations? Let us know in the comment section below.

