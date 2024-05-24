Air Jordan 38 Low “White/Metallic Gold” Officially Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

The basketball sneaker of the summer is dropping in a new colorway.

The Air Jordan 38 Low is the latest addition to the Jordan Brand lineup. This new model features an upcoming "White/Metallic Gold" colorway. The sneakers boast a clean white base with black accents. Metallic gold details add a touch of luxury. The design is sleek and modern, perfect for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. The white and black color scheme ensures versatility. It can easily complement various outfits. The metallic gold details on the branding and midsole give it a distinctive look. These highlights make the sneakers stand out. The Air Jordan 38 Low maintains the brand’s commitment to performance.

The low-top design provides flexibility and ease of movement. This is ideal for dynamic playstyles. The shoes also feature advanced cushioning for superior impact protection. This ensures a smooth and responsive experience during games. The traction pattern on the outsole enhances grip, allowing for quick cuts and pivots. Overall, the Air Jordan 38 Low "White/Metallic Gold" is a stylish and functional addition to the Jordan Brand collection. Its elegant design and high-performance features make it a must-have. Whether you're a player or a collector, these sneakers are a worthy investment.

"White/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers a black and white marbled sole with a white midsole. The upper features a white mesh and other constructive materials. The sneaker is definitely well-built and will hold up on the court, as shown. The tongue features the Jordan logo in metallic gold and it is in the same style as the Air Jordan 8.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “White/Metallic Gold” is going to drop on June 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

