Britney Spears Bares It All In NSFW Beach Thirst Trap

It's no secret that Britney Spears likes to get adventurous on the Gram, and her latest post is certainly no exception. Yesterday, the pop icon decided to give her fans a glimpse at her recent trip to the beach, stripping down in the water and leaving little to the imagination. "Hello to my a**!!" she fittingly captioned the suggestive clip. Previously, she had given her followers even more insight into the thought behind the clip, writing "Raised my a** a little higher so I have more booty!!! Thinking of getting injections on my a** to make it fuller like that."

It's unclear whether or not she's made a decision on that yet, though fans agree that he looks great just the way she is. Most are glad to see her having fun with her newfound freedom, but unfortunately, not everyone is on board. Some find her latest posts concerning, and indicative that she may not be in the best mental condition.

Britney Spears Says "Hello To [Her] A**!!!" In Latest IG Post

Earlier this week, for example, Spears opened up about the "serious nerve damage" she's dealing with, revealing that it's so severe she "can't even think sometimes." According to her, there are very few people who actually realize the extent of what she's gone through. “There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time," she wrote. "I haven’t been the same since." She went on to describe how her trauma continues to impact her, and how she still has bad days.

"I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents," Spears continued. "But that's extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger." What do you think of Britney Spears' latest Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

