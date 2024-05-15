"Omega Music Vol. 1" Shows That UnoTheActivist Has Star Potential

UnoTheActivist is displaying that he can really flourish in the trap scene with his newest offering Omega Music Vol. 1. This marks the second album for the Atlanta, Georgia in 2024, following up a release from April called Music B4 Music. Leading up to the release of Omega Music Vol. 1, UnoTheActivist put out a trio of promotional cuts which began to rollout in February. Those include the ghoulish banger "Lil X," "M's (MMM MMM)," and the tape's eventual closer "2Chainz." The reason we well that Uno, or The Act, can really stand out amongst his bigger contemporaries is his approach.

On this project in particular, the prolific 28-year-old has a great ear for beats for starters. Across OMV1, he selects a lot of ear-grabbing instrumentals that are extremely woozy, moody, and detailed. Some of the best examples of this include "M's," "Futuristic Swaver," and "ChieffKeffSossaa." He is also able to flow really well, with "Uh Huh" and "Lil X" being our favorite tracks in that regard.

Listen To Omega Music Vol. 1 By The Act & UnoTheActivist

Perhaps the one drawback of this album is that Uno is clearly influenced by Lil Uzi Vert and Chief Keef to some extent. In fact, he does a pretty solid job at recreating the latter's cadence and rap style on "ChieffKeffSossaa." But, if he wants to truly separate himself, having a more distinctive voice. Other than that, this a solid project with plenty of heat on it.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Omega Music Vol.1 by UnoThe Activist? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest UnoTheActivist's discography?

Omega Music Vol. 1 Tracklist:

Lil X Cactus Jack with Bear1Boss M's (MMM MMM) Futuristic Swaver Bow! Big Spenda Amber Alert! ChieffKeffSossaa Uh Huh 2Chainz

