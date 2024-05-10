Shaq Responds To Shannon Sharp With Explosive Diss Track

The Shaq and Shannon Sharpe beef is hitting another level. It all started over Shaq's awkward interview with Nikola Jokic. He told Jokic he believed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved to be named NBA MVP instead of the Denver Big. Jokic didn't think too much about the comment, but it was a very awkward and unnecessary moment. Shannon Sharp responded to Shaq's comments on his Nightcap podcast, insinuating that he is jealous of the now-three-time MVP Jokic. Sharp said Shaq's lack of drive and discipline is what is keeping him out of the GOAT conversation. Sharpe said on his podcast that the big man underachived. He said, "Shaq should have five MVPs." Shaq did not take kindly to the slights.

Shaq responded with a lengthy Instagram comment where he fired serious shots at Shannon Sharp. he refuted his defense of SGA as him being jealous of Joker. He then went on to disparage Shannon Sharpe's accomplishments, saying he isn't even top-10 in his position as an NFL tight end. Now, the TNT analyst has upped the ante. He has released a diss track aimed right at Shannon Sharpe, and social media cannot believe it.

Shaq Disses Shannon Sharpe In New Track

Shaq has joined the rap beef trend. His diss against Shannon Sharpe is short but effective, as the big man delivers some hefty blows to his foe. Shaq has always been a talented rapper, so it's no surprise that, with everything going on in the world of rap, he felt inclined to make a diss record. It starts off with a former NBA player gassing up the Big Diesel to Shannon and Ochocinco. He raps that Shannon Sharpe is way beneath the NBA Hall of Famer. The song cuts off in the middle of his explosive verse, so hopefully, there is a part two on the way.

Shannon Sharpe will certainly respond at any minute. Don't expect the NFL Hall of Famer to hop in the booth, though. This sports personality beef all started due to an awkward situation Shaq created. He had to have known his comments to Nikola Jokic would cause some controversy. Overall, the diss track has made this ordeal that much more fun.

