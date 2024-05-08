J Cole Spotted Enjoying Relaxing Beach Day Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Heated Beef

There is still a lot of debate swirling around J Cole's decision to drop out of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. The original narrative was that the German-born lyricist was weak and did not want to embrace the competition. Now, it has shifted, as hip-hop fanatics have grown to understand his choice to gracefully step away. Part of that is because of how serious the shots have been between the two heavyweights. The Might Delete Later creator is all about working to be the best. But when he apologized for "7 Minute Drill" it showed his true colors. He is not and will never be about disrespecting people he admires. That is why J Cole is going to the beach instead of writing his next verses for a diss response.

That is not some metaphor, the North Carolina rapper was actually spotted at a beach recently. An X account by the name of Modern Notoriety, shared a photo of the peacemaker at some sandy location with a female fan. The supporter posted a TikTok after the experience, saying, "Me: goes to the beach to clear my head. Me: casually meets J. Cole." In the picture they are sitting next to each other, as Cole is wearing headphones that are attached to a laptop.

J Cole Is At Peace On The Beach

There is a possibility that he could be working on some tracks for the long-awaited The Fall Off. Fans have been waiting on his supposed final album for the last couple of years. However, not much is known still. What we can say is that J Cole is just enjoying himself and keeping his own sanity and that is wonderful to see.

