Jim Jones Will Not Face Charges After Viral Bloody Escalator Debacle

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport turned into a boxing ring a few nights ago, as Jim Jones two other men settled their differences. Punches were thrown on an escalator after deboarding and not much context was known at the time. All we were able to deduce was that the Harlem, New York rapper was "minding my business and defend[ing] myself." However, over the following days, authorities were able to come to a conclusion about how to proceed. According to multiple sources, including AllHipHop, Jim Jones will not be facing any charges. The 47-year-old's explanation that he provided to the police played a big role in helping him avoid any legal action.

Security footage also aided his case, as this brawl between the three gentlemen started while they were getting off the plane. Jones said it began when one of the assailants, James Dos Santos, pushed him after he removed his belongings from the overhead compartment before the plane stopped. The rapper reportedly told the cops that Dos Santos apologized after Jones gave him a fair warning about shoving him. That is seemingly when the second attacker, Alexander Lekht, got involved. He was shouting at Jones, presumably for how he handled Mr. Dos Santos.

Read More: Drake Fans Resurface Kendrick Lamar‘s Fiance's Candid Instagram Post

Jim Jones Is Scot Free

It was not enough to get a reaction out of Jones, so Lekht continued to antagonize him up until they got on the same escalator. When they began their descent, that is when madness ensued. Lekht was the one who sustained the most battle scars, leaving to treat his bloody face at the hospital. Jones suffered some facial bruising, but nothing more. The 94-year-old man, James Jackson, who took a tumble after getting knocked down while the brawl was happening, is doing fine. He went to the hospital as well for leg pain. From what was revealed to us, it seems that neither Dos Santos, nor Lekht were hit with any charges. Finally, both men did not want to press charges against Jones.

What are your thoughts on Jim Jones not receiving any charges following the Miami airport brawl? Do you think he should have faced something, why or why not? Are you surprised that the men who started the fight did not get hit with anything? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jim Jones. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar May Have Dissed Drake Back In 2018 On The "Black Panther" Soundtrack

[Via]