Bear1Boss Brings A More Cohesive Take On His Avant-Garde Sound With "Bubbles"

When you think of Buffalo, New York, most would think of blue-collar people, and working for what you want. The city's grit is evident in a lot of rappers' music. Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn are just handful that embody that same energy. However, Bear1Boss is someone who totally goes against the grain. His colorful, zany, and niche sound is something that would originate somewhere out West or in some obscure city. He definitely does not color within the lines when it comes to putting together projects. That was apparent on his most recent effort SUPER BOSS!

It just sounded really rough around the edges, and it felt like something that could have dropped during the mixtape era. The random video game samples and wacky sound effects could come across as endearing to some. But for us, it was a tough listen from beginning to end. So, with Bear1Boss following up that February release with Bubbles our expectations for it being enjoyable were low.

Listen To Bubbles By Bear1Boss

Thankfully, we were pleasantly surprised by Bear1Boss on this effort. Bubbles comes across as more polished and cohesive. Hardcore fans who enjoy his intentional unfinished style may not like the cleaner approach. In our eyes though, Bear1Boss still put together some interesting hyperpop and pop rap beats without trying too hard to be goofy. His voice and flows suffice, and the listening experience was much improved this time around.

Bubbles Tracklist:

Cannonball Unbearable Protect Scuffle Throwrocks! Hella Money Louder I am not a pimp Theme Song Positive Vibes with Burmuda Yae Sauce Walker with KEY! Important

