TikTok Sues The U.S. Government Over Recently Passed Ban

One of the biggest stories in the tech sector across the past month has been a potential ban of the social media app TikTok. For months American politicians have made the app an enemy claiming its Chinese parent company could be harvesting data from American users. Many have also speculated there could be additional alternative motives like preventing people from getting minute-by-minute updates of the conflict in Gaza. A bill to move towards a potential ban of the app made its way through congress and was signed into law by the president last month.

While the move sounded splashy it was always going to be an extended battle between the massively popular app and the American government. Now TikTok has made its first big move since the ban passed, suing the government in the D.C. circuit. They're arguing the ban, or attempt to force their parent company to sell the app to someone else, constitutes a violation of free speech. “For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban,” the lawsuit reads. The government is likely to counter with an argument built around proving that the app's Chinese owners make it a threat to national security.

TikTok Files New Lawsuit Following Ban

The lawsuit follows a pretty big victory for the social media platform earlier this month. Last week they finally struck a deal with Universal Music Group to return music from the labels artists to the platform. User had found old videos muted and many of the biggest artists in all of music unavailable for use in TikTok videos. The two parties finally found a negotiable solution, though they didn't reveal the details of the deal they ultimately signed.

