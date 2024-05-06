Shawn Michael’s Has Made An Offer To Drake And Kendrick Lamar After “Sweet Chin Music” Reference

Over the past few days, Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been going at it with some intense diss recordings. In his song "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar alluded to the iconic finisher from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, "Sweet Chin Music." Now, Shawn Michaels is offering the two beefing rappers a chance to settle things in the ring. Shawn Michaels suggests Kendrick Lamar and Drake settle their beef in NXT. Michaels invited Drake and Kendrick to this week's WWE NXT show via social media, even offering to mediate their ongoing dispute.

Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever step in the ring. He is currently the head of NXT, the WWE's developmental promotion, where they train and build up the next generation of WWE superstars. Hearing that one of the parties mentioned his signature finisher in an ongoing mega rap beef, Shawn Michaels thought about the business first. He extended his offer hilariously on Twitter.

Shawn Michaels Wants Drake And Kendrick Lamar On NXT

Shawn Michaels wrote, "A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," he then invited Kendrick Lamar and Drake to NXT's next show to settle their beef. Michales even said he would mediate when they hash things out. Kendrick rapped about Michaels's finishing move on "Not Like Us." Kendrick rapped, "Put the whole label on me, I'm a get 'em dropped, Sweet Chin Music, and I won't pass the aux." Although it seems improbable that Drake and Kendrick would accept Michaels' offer, a WWE match would be an incredible and hilarious thing to see.

Shawn Michael's is no stranger to beefing with Canadians. One of professional wrestling's most famous rivalries and personal beefs was between Michaels and Canada's own Brett "The Hitman" Hart. The apex of their feud occurred when Micahels lost his championship during the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Overall, Shawn Michaels knows how far beef can go, and it's never pretty. Maybe his offer to settle it in the ring will be cleaner than continuing to drop diss tracks.

