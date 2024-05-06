Young Thug’s “Hear No Evil” turns 6: Why The EP Is A Critical Entry In His Catalog

Since breaking into the rap scene over a decade ago, Young Thug has endeared himself to fans with his unique style. The YSL founder's main qualities include his genre-bending voice and catchy and innovative flows. Young Thug has a rich catalog, but one of his key releases came on April 13, 2018, when he dropped the EP Hear No Evil. The EP was a surprise as Young Thug had earlier promised not to release any new music. The rapper said he would act deaf for a year and not make any music in solidarity with his deaf brother.

However, Thug, known for his unpredictability, broke that promise with the EP's release. Even before Young Thug's Hear No Evil EP dropped, he announced he was changing his name to SEX, much to his fans' bewilderment. Despite the uncertainty and unpredictability that surrounded Thug at that point, Hear No Evil came and has since remained a critical entry in the Atlanta-born rapper's catalog. The EP turned six years old this year and still holds significant importance as it showcased Thug's versatility, collaborations, and impact on the hip-hop scene.

Young Thug's Experimentation & Musical Versatility

In Young Thug's Hear No Evil EP, the rapper showcased his willingness to experiment with different styles and musical sounds. It also showcased his musically diverse range of songs in the three-track EP. For instance, the first song in the EP, "Anybody," featuring Nicki Minaj, was melodic and introspective, while the second track, "Up," featuring Lil Uzi Vert, had hard-hitting trap beats at its core. Young Thug further displayed a cool flow and high-pitched squeals in "Now," featuring 21 Savage.

Impressive Features

One of the highlights of Young Thug's Hear No Evil EP is the rich list of features. Despite being a three-track project, Young Thug pulled in some of the heavyweights of music at the time. Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage's presence on the EP made it more appealing to pop-craving listeners. Thug remained his usual self, dishing out unconventional rhyme schemes, contrasting with the featured artists who already possess their distinct personalities and qualities.

Impact On Hip-Hop Culture

With Hear No Evil, Young Thug solidified his position as a hip-hop trailblazer. Although the EP didn't receive rave reviews after its release six years ago, much has changed since then. Six years in, Young Thug has been praised for his lyrical prowess and dexterity, innovative choice of producers, and impressive vocal delivery. Therefore, Young Thug's status as a trendsetter in the hip-hop genre was much more solidified thanks to the EP.

The influence of Hear No Evil can be felt throughout contemporary hip-hop. The project’s experimental production and Thug’s unconventional rapping style have become hallmarks of the genre. Thug influenced a new generation of artists with his distinct style, with the EP now seen as a blueprint for the sound of modern trap.

A Unique & Unforgettable Video For "Anybody"

Despite failing on his promise not to make music for a year because of his deaf brother before Hear No Evil's release, Young Thug still dedicated a video to his sibling. Thugger did so through the video for "Anybody," featuring Nicki Minaj. In the clip, the song's lyrics were translated using sign language, paying tribute to Young Thug's brother and deaf people worldwide. It was a great tribute from Thug and showed his human side and creativity, adding to his already remarkable qualities. Besides the video, Thug also paid tribute to his deaf brother with the EP's cover art that featured a picture of his beloved sibling. These acts showed in more ways than one how intentional Thug was about showing love to his brother even though he released new music in 2018.

Conclusion

As Hear No Evil marks its sixth anniversary, its impact on Young Thug's career and hip-hop remains to this day. The EP is a critical entry in Thug's catalog and showcases how he evolved as an artist. It also showcased his ability to push boundaries in hip-hop. Despite being a three-track project, Young Thug's Hear No Evil is still a standout project in his discography. It shows how versatile an artist he is while also displaying his collaborative prowess and influence in hip-hop.