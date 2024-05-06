Tom Brady Roasts Kanye West's Parenting Skills

Last night, at Tom Brady's Netflix roast, Tom made some jokes about Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. Netflix's latest entry into its comedy series The Greatest Roast of All Time, the NFL icon became the latest figure to be roasted. Kim Kardashian was a presenter at the roast, and after she was booed by the crowd, she delivered her three-minute set. She addressed the rumors that she and Tom Brady had dated in one of her jokes. Tom Brady ended the night giving back roasts to everyone who had jokes for him, including Miss Kardashian. Brady made a joke at the expense of Kim K that involved her ex-husband, Kanye West.

When it came to Brady’s turn to grab the mic and hand out some roasts himself, he joked about Kanye’s parenting skills. Brady hit back at Kim K, saying: “Thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad.” The audience gave a boisterous reaction to the joke. All Kim could do was just shake her head and laugh.

The Tom Brady roast was a star-studded affair. Some of Brady's former teammates, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, and Rob Gronkowski attended the event. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick even attended and made an appearance during the roast. Comedians and actors like Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck, and roast master Jeff Ross., also made appearances. Brady took a lot of jokes on the chin. Almost every presenter made jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, which were uncomfortable for the former QB.

Brady was typically a good sport, but it seemed like one of Jeff Ross's jokes about Patriots owner Robert Kraft bothered him. Ross joked, “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Brady walked over to Ross and told the comedian in his ear, “Don’t say that sh*t again.” The joke alludes to Kraft's 2019 prosecution for allegedly requesting illegal acts from a Florida massage parlor. Tom did not like it one bit.

