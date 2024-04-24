Snoop Dogg Learns French In New Teaser For he Paris Olympics

Seemingly everyone loves Snoop Dogg and that doesn't include just the United States. The rap superstar is so beloved worldwide that he plays a role in a promo for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. He shared the video to Instagram alongside NBC, who will air the competition, a their streaming service Peacock. With the Olympics just a few months away Snoop has to brush up on his French but luckily he has the perfect teacher.

The video is titled "French Lessons With Cordoba" the name of Snoop's granddaughter. In the adorable promo video she teaches her world famous grandparent a few simple French lessons. The video takes place on an adorable set littered with pink decorations and mini tea party tools. He learns the names of different foods, landmarks, and greetings before turning it around on Cordoba and testing her knowledge. "Paris @nbcolympics is only a few months away yall!! 🇫🇷 So I called my granddaughter Cordoba to help me learn a few words" the caption of the video reads. Check out the adorable promo video below.

Snoop Dogg Learns French For The Paris Olympics

Much of the recent discussion surrounding Snoop Dogg spawned from Drake's new Kendrick Lamar diss track "Taylor Made." On the song he used AI generated vocals of both Snoop and even more controversially of Tupac. After fans digested the new disses that he threw out at Kendrick, they started to process the use of artificially assembled voices of real rappers. That sparked a debate over whether or not Drake too things too far using the emerging technology in the diss track.

People like Suge Knight and even Tupac's own brother have called him out for the move and claimed that it was disrespectful, even threatening legal action against the rapper. What do you think of the adorable video of Snoop Dogg learning French from his granddaughter? Do you plan on tuning in for any of the events in the upcoming Paris Olympics? Let us know in the comment section below.

