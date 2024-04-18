Doe Boy Delivers Wavy New Track "Say It To My Face"

Doe Boy has been putting on for Cleveland for years at this point. Overall, he is an artist who is beloved in the city, and he has been catching the attention of numerous big artists. Of course, Future signed him to Freebandz, which is a massive look in and of itself. Meanwhile, Drake recently brought him out at his show. Needless to say, the rapper has the respect of his peers. This is an extremely important thing to have, as it can lead to a plethora of opportunities that otherwise would not be available to you.

Recently, Doe Boy came through with an eight-track EP called Been Him. This project came out about two weeks ago, and was a pleasant surprise for all of the fans out there. However, despite already dropping something recently, he decided to come through with yet another track. Below, you can find the official audio for "Say It To My Face." This song is classified by some wavy production, and Doe Boy's signature flows that have always captivated the attention of fans.

Doe Boy Continues His Run

It is unclear whether or not this is a leftover from his Been Him sessions, or simply a single that is preparing for a new album. Either way, his fans are going to be appreciative of all of this new music. When your favorite artists drop frequently, it is always a nice feeling. Hopefully, we hear even more from Doe Boy, very soon.

Let us know what you think about this new track from Doe Boy, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of this direction? What did you think of his most recent EP? Will you be checking for him more often, moving forward?

