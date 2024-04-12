Q-Tip Celebrates His Birthday By Promising Fans New Music

A few years ago, A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip shared some news that had fans on the edge of their seat. He promised that he was working on not one, but three new solo albums. Later on he even shared the titles of the records. At the time it had been 4 years since A Tribe Called Quest released their final album We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service. Now it's been a full 8 years since that record dropped and none of the previously announced albums have arrived yet.

But earlier this week Q-Tip celebrated his 54th birthday. While thanking fans for their well wishes on his big day, he revealed that he's been keeping busy. "Love you guys and thanks for the wishes Music coming stay tuned" his first tweet reads. While that was exciting enough for fans, he had even more good news to deliver. When a fan asked if all three records were still on their way, Tip confirmed. “3 but some title changes on 1 of em. No algorithm. A new seed has sprouted," a follow-up tweet reads. Check out his announcement and fan reactions to it below.

Q-Tip Confirms His Three Solo Albums Are Still On The Way

Q-Tip was already on some rap fans' minds after a special birthday wish made for him got some attention. It came in a mostly innocuous tweet from Janet Jackson who thanked the rapper for their decades of friendship. When she mentioned that they were recently hanging out together, it reminded fans that the pair were once in a romantic relationship, though it's been a while.

Earlier this year, Q-Tip teamed up with Talib Kweli for the Madlib produced song "One For Biz." What do you think of Q-Tip continuing to promise he has three entire solo albums on the way? Do you think he'll live up to his promises and drop all three of them? Let us know in the comment section below.

