Q-Tip Celebrates His Birthday By Promising Fans New Music

He confirmed that all three previously announced albums were still on the way.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
111 Views
Bestival - Day 3

A few years ago, A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip shared some news that had fans on the edge of their seat. He promised that he was working on not one, but three new solo albums. Later on he even shared the titles of the records. At the time it had been 4 years since A Tribe Called Quest released their final album We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service. Now it's been a full 8 years since that record dropped and none of the previously announced albums have arrived yet.

But earlier this week Q-Tip celebrated his 54th birthday. While thanking fans for their well wishes on his big day, he revealed that he's been keeping busy. "Love you guys and thanks for the wishes Music coming stay tuned" his first tweet reads. While that was exciting enough for fans, he had even more good news to deliver. When a fan asked if all three records were still on their way, Tip confirmed. “3 but some title changes on 1 of em. No algorithm. A new seed has sprouted," a follow-up tweet reads. Check out his announcement and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Janet Jackson & Q-Tip Reunion Rumors Fly After Flirty Birthday Post

Q-Tip Confirms His Three Solo Albums Are Still On The Way

Q-Tip was already on some rap fans' minds after a special birthday wish made for him got some attention. It came in a mostly innocuous tweet from Janet Jackson who thanked the rapper for their decades of friendship. When she mentioned that they were recently hanging out together, it reminded fans that the pair were once in a romantic relationship, though it's been a while.

Earlier this year, Q-Tip teamed up with Talib Kweli for the Madlib produced song "One For Biz." What do you think of Q-Tip continuing to promise he has three entire solo albums on the way? Do you think he'll live up to his promises and drop all three of them? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Q-Tip's 7 Hottest Hip Hop Collabs

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Janet Jackson Press ConferenceMusicJanet Jackson & Q-Tip Reunion Rumors Fly After Flirty Birthday Post
Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicQ-Tip Celebrates Birthday By Revealing He's Releasing Three Albums Soon
FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2MusicWhy Q-Tip Deserves His Flowers
The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 2MusicQ-Tip's 7 Hottest Hip Hop Collabs