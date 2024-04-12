Cardi B Details Her Hilarious Struggles To Get A Drivers License

Cardi B never learned how to drive. To be fair, the New York rapper was building a musical empire on the back of record-breaking singles and scene-stealing guest verses. Now that the dust has settled, though, Cardi has decided to dedicate her time to getting behind the wheel and getting her license. It hasn't gone very smoothly. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker chronicled her struggles during an Instagram livestream, and the results were undeniably hilarious.

Cardi started the stream by explaining her decision to get her drivers license. She was told to pursue a "healthy habit" given the stresses of her high-profile career, and since she has so many luxury cars to her name, driving seemed like a no-brainer. “My therapist say I got to pick up a healthy habit because she said that I’m too involved with work and work is taking over my life," she noted. "So she said for an hour a day I got to pick up healthy habit." The tone for the lesson was set the moment Cardi decided to drive a Rolls Royce truck. Her reasoning? She couldn't find the keys to her Bentley.

Read More: Cardi B Explains Why It Bothers Her When Fans Call Her Mexican

Cardi B Is Learning To Drive As Therapy

Right away, Cardi B lost track of when to do what. She wasn't sure when to hit reverse, and upon asking her instructor for advice, suggested that the instructor be the one to drive. "I think you should do it," she said. Eventually, Cardi's instructor does take the wheel, and the rapper slides over to the passenger side. "Now I'm scared," she added. "We need to get the f**k of these people's property."

Cardi has been upfront about her driving struggles in the past. She tweeted about the Olivia Rodrigo song "Drivers License" in 2021, and how much she could relate to its lyrics. "I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today," she noted. "But I couldn’t so I felt [sic] asleep hungry." The rapper also poked fun at her inability during her 2018 appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Despite this, she agreed to get behind the wheel, and the results were once again, hilarious.

We hope Cardi B secures her license soon, but we're all enjoying the journey.

Read More: Cardi B Has Reservations About Her Sophomore Album Even With Missy Elliott's Support