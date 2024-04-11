Megan Thee Stallion's Scintillating Courtside Fit Led An Older Man To Get Caught Staring

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion showed up to sit courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. She showed up in an all-black fit that had people buzzing online, but they weren't the only ones. In a video making the rounds online of Megan when she first walked up to her seat, she briefly stops to pose for some photos once she gets there. It's in that clip that fans spotted someone who can't help but take in the look she's serving up.

While Megan Thee Stallion throws up a peace sign and poses for a photo, a man sitting behind her got caught staring. Another fan taking a video happened to perfectly catch their extended glance at Megan's look. One fan grabbed a screenshot and replied with a pretty hilarious tweet. "I am him. He is us," the caption of his post reads. It comes attached to a hilarious zoomed in picture of his face. Check out the hilarious tweet and fan reactions to it below.

Man Caught Staring At Megan Thee Stallion

Megan may not have seen the hilarious video of the man staring at her yet. That's because she revealed her approach to social media in an interview earlier this week. She revealed that she keeps Instagram off of her phone as an important social media boundary. But she also pointed out that she does love one social media quite a bit, Pinterest.

One of the most talked about moments of her night at the Lakers game had nothing to do with her outfit or the man caught staring at her. That came when Lakers star D'Angelo Russel came crashing into the stands after avoiding landing on a photographer and bumped right into Megan. What do you think of the man getting caught staring at Megan Thee Stallion while she poses for pictures? Do you agree with the tweet claiming that the man represents everyone online? Let us know in the comment section below.

