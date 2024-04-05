Best Covers Of Dolly Parton's Classic "Jolene"

It’s been over 50 years since Dolly Parton released “Jolene” and the classic hit continues to make waves. Over the years, many artists have covered the iconic track across different genres. While a lot of these covers sound great, most listeners agree that the original song still reigns supreme. Nevertheless, there have been some truly outstanding renditions delivered over time.

Most recently, Beyonce’s take on the song from her Cowboy Carter album has generated overwhelming media buzz, and rightly so. Many believe it will go down in history as one of the best covers of “Jolene” and we couldn’t agree more. While the original will forever standout, many covers have begun to stand the test of time as well. Here are five of the best covers of the evergreen song.

5. Olivia Newton-John

Three years after Dolly Parton released “Jolene,” Olivia Newton-John recorded and dropped a cover of the song. As a matter of fact, it was released as the second single from her seventh studio album, Come On Over (1976). It is one of the most recognized versions of the song, and for good reason. Miss Newton-John did the track justice, delivering an unforgettable rendition with her beautiful soprano voice.

In 2021, Lil Nas X paid homage to Dolly Parton when he performed a cover of “Jolene” on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, earning praise from the country legend herself. Some may be surprised to see the “Old Town Road” crooner’s name on this list. However, he does give an excellent performance of the song. While his version is laid-back, that takes nothing away from it. The soft, almost haunting instrumentation, in addition to how defeated he sounds singing about Jolene, works perfectly.

3. Kelly Clarkson

Being that she was the very first American Idol, Kelly Clarkson was already a trailblazing icon. However, over the years, she has grown in prominence and renown. Besides being known for her original smash hits, Clarkson now also has a reputation for completely eating up covers. The iconic “Kelly-oke” session from The Kelly Clarkson Show has seen the singer elevate many songs by other artists. It’s no surprise that Clarkson has had a go at performing “Jolene” as Dolly Parton is one of her idols. While Parton’s version remains undefeated, Kelly Clarkson’s rendition gives it a run for its money for sure. It is sung excellently, as expected.

2. Beyoncé

After Beyoncé officially announced Act II back in February, fans did not know what to expect from the album. However, there were quite a few predictions of a Dolly Parton appearance, and some people even successfully predicted a “Jolene” cover. Cowboy Carter dropped, and fans evidently can’t get enough of the album with her cover of "Jolene" becoming one of the most popular tracks on the album right now. Beyoncé’s unique take on the track is interesting, featuring new lyrics that are sure to keep Jolene far away from her man. With lyrics like “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man,” and “I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana,” Beyoncé isn’t interested in having a conversation.

Fans of Miley Cyrus know she adores Dolly Parton, and her cover of “Jolene” is certainly the best of the best. Over the years, Cyrus has performed the song many times, sometimes even with Parton. However, for this piece, we will be highlighting the cover from Cyrus’ “Backyard Sessions” in 2011. The “Flowers” singer has always been a star, and its performances like this that cemented her as such. There’s a reason her cover of “Jolene” has over 450 million YouTube views currently… It’s just that good. Barefoot and free, Cyrus was evidently in her element.