Lil Yachty Has A Theory As To Why Rappers Are So Angry: "They're Ugly"

Lil Yachty says that the reason rappers can be "so angry" is because they're "ugly as f*ck." He teased the hip-hop community in a video circulating on social media while calling himself "gorgeous." "I personally think that rappers are so angry and so mad and so 'grrr' all the time because they're ugly as f*ck," he joked.

Yachty added: "A lot of rappers don't like what they see when they wake up and they realize that they probably only get women because they get money. Me, on the other hand, I'm gorgeous. And, it's like I'm happy, life's great. I got some money, decent looking. I smell great."

Lil Yachty Performs During Austin City Limits Music Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Lil Yachty performs during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 06, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

Fans overwhelmingly trolled Yachty in response to the video when XXL shared it on Instagram. "Then you must be the angriest rapper alive," one user wrote. One more joked: "The grunt he made sounded like a troll from the hobbit." Another labeled the joke cringe-worthy: "I f*ck with yachty but dude kinda became cringey after him and drake became more close and his artist that he has on his label are not that good." Check out Yachty's full video below.

Lil Yachty Trolls Ugly Rappers

Outside of talking about his looks, Yachty recently launched Concrete Rekordz in collaboration with Quality Control Music/HYBE. The imprint will host the Concrete Boys, comprised of Yachty, Karrahbooo, DC2TRILL, Draft Day, and Camo! They'll be dropping their debut album, It’s Us Volume 1, on April 5. Yachty first introduced the group during his The Field Trip Tour. They just dropped a new single, “Family Business," ahead of the compilation album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Yachty as well as the Concrete Boys on HotNewHipHop.

