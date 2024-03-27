Anthony Mackie's "Rude" Fan Encounter Sparks Social Media Debate

Earlier this week, one disappointed fan took to social media to reflect on her experience meeting Anthony Mackie, and her story has brought about a major debate. The fan claims that she spotted the actor at a gas station in New Orleans, and eventually decided to approach him to compliment him for his work. Unfortunately, however, the conversation didn't go as she had planned. According to her, as she walked up to him and began to speak, he put his hand up and said "No," urging her to go away.

"Let me just say, rudest human being alive," she began. "The f*cking celebrities make it seem like we’re f*cking roaches and rats... B*tch, I’m pumping… I’m at the same gas station as you, b*tch! Baby, we on the same level playing field! I’m pumping the same gas you pumping right now! And you can’t even look at me!”

Disappointed Fan Calls Out Anthony Mackie For Gas Station Encounter

While some social media users can empathize with the fan over the undoubtedly awkward exchange, others argue that Mackie has a right to speak to whomever he wants. Countless users are coming to his defense, insisting that he was simply trying to protect his peace. "Y’all are so bothered by boundaries and I aspire to be just like Anthony Mackie when it comes to my private time and space," one Twitter/X commenter says.

Apparently, Mackie also has a track record of being less than excited to be approached in public. Some suggest that fans should have learned their lesson by now. "Anthony Mackie ate that I’m sorry," another user writes. "If saying 'no' is someone being the rudest person alive… I have no hope for this world."

Social Media Users Come To Anthony Mackie's Defense

What do you think of Anthony Mackie's reaction to being approached by a fan at a gas station? Do you think the fan has a right to be disappointed, or was it fair for him to brush her off? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

