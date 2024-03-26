Lil Yachty Teams Up With Rising Star Lil Dann For Warped Banger "WIPED"

Quick riser Lil Dann is a name to pay attention to in the Atlanta rap scene. The Georgia native has not been around for long, only releasing several singles since 2020. By far, the most popular song he has right now is "Family Freestyle" with Lil Baby (his cousin). It was the second of three releases in 2023 and it has catapulted him to more notoriety. The song has already racked up over 12 million streams on Spotify and for good reason. Today, Lil Dann is looking to ramp things up even more for himself with a new single "WIPED" with a star-studded cast that includes Lil Yachty.

This may be Dann's biggest get as Lil Boat is at the top of his creative game right now. He has been working with artists of all kinds from a range of genres and popularity levels. Another reason why we feel this is the biggest moment so far in Lil Dann's career is who is handling the production. Working on Dying, as well as BNYX, are bringing their trademark sound for a futuristic cut.

Listen To "WIPED" By Lil Dann & Lil Yachty

Even more exciting for Lil Dann is that this track is teasing his first-ever project. According to the press release it will be titled Scared To Be Great. At this moment in time, we do not have any other information on the debut album. However, if you want to stay tapped in with Lil Dann, be sure to check back with us for any updates. Be sure to run up the crazy banger "WIPED" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "WIPED," by Lil Dann and Lil Yachty? Is this one of Lil Boat's better features as of late, why or why not? Is Lil Dann someone you will be checking out going forward, why or why not? Who had the better performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty and Lil Dann. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

