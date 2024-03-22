Chrisean Rock Teases Her Own Streaming Network, Responds To Ray J

Chrisean Rock has teased her own streaming network while responding to comments that Ray J made about his new streaming platform. “I got no clue what rayj talking bout on the breakfast club but wuddup wit it. Just letting yall know im in my elevating era so popping off like I use to ain’t me no more. I’m making room for big dog stuff instead. Also im spreading my interest into owning a network. Every thing will be coming soon," Rock wrote on her Instagram story this week.

However, it's interesting that Rock mentioned Ray J as Ray J did not mention her while appearing on The Breakfast Club. Instead, Ray J said that the Tronix Network will be “that digital ratchet reality TV that’s at the cutting edge.” While she was not mentioned, Rock does briefly appear in the platform's launch trailer. The clip is from an old episode of Blue Girls Club, which finds new life on the platform as House of Blueface. Despite this, it appears that Rock's presence on the show will be minimal, despite her rekindled romance with the rapper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)

Elsewhere, Rock was recently up early to show for Blueface. "Free my Daddy I love you you got this baby," Rock tweeted at around 6 AM ET. However, fans were absolutely not feeling this early morning declaration. "It’s 6:02 AM don’t piss me off," one person said. "You’ll be in prison when BF is released back to his FAMILY. Jr’s ‘mother’ is a wanted FUGITIVE. You’ve got active warrants and lawsuits in several states. Face it…YOU’RE DONE!" argued another.

Furthermore, some commenters pointed out that the affection in their relationship is very one-sided. "This girl told him several times on the phone she loves him. He said he appreciate her once as a response 🤡," noted one person. It is unclear when Blueface will be released from prison, where he has been for over a month now. However, Rock, who around New Year was very much anti-Blueface, has become incredibly ride-or-die for the rapper since his incarceration.

