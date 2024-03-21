Lions Release Cornerback Wanted By Police

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is the subject of an active police search in Florida. An arrest warrant was issued for Sutton on March 7. He is wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, which carries a five-year prison sentence. However, police have been unable to locate Sutton, nor contact his attorney. Sutton fled the scene of the alleged battery, a house in Lutz, on the morning of March 7. Furthermore, a police source told ESPN that there was "evidence of wounds" on the alleged victim's body.

Sutton joined the Lions as a free agent in 2023 after six years with the Steelers. Furthermore, he started all 17 regular-season games for the Lions last season, registering 60 tackles. Additionally, Sutton played his college ball at Tennessee before being drafted in the third round in 2017. Carlton Davis III and Emmanuel Moseley are currently listed as the Lions' starting cornerbacks. This remains a developing story at the time of writing.

Eminem Scraps Diss Track After Lions OC Stays In Detroit

Meanwhile, Eminem opted not to release a diss track about Lions OC Ben Johnson after the highly-regarded coach recommitted to Detroit this week. "Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!…I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!! 😄," Eminem wrote on X.

For the second year in a row, Johnson was widely considered one of the hottest head coaching prospects in the NFL. However, despite being a leading candidate for the vacancies in both Seattle and Washington, Johnson once again chose to remain part of Dan Campbell's staff at Ford Field. Furthermore, per ESPN, several teams were reportedly put off by Johnson's asking price. As a result, Johnson will return to the team with the third-most per-game yardage and fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league this season.

