Marlon Wayans Sued For Child Support By Alleged Baby Mama

Marlon Wayans has been sued by Brittany Moreland, who is seeking child support for the child Wayans allegedly fathered with her last year. Moreland says she makes $21K a month but spends $14K on rent and other necessities. Meanwhile, she alleges that Wayans makes $200K a month and is more than able to pay child support. Wayans has not publicly responded to the allegations at this time.

Furthermore, many fans have found the maternity photos that Moreland posted during her pregnancy. A man she claims to be the baby's father is present in the photo. However, he is facing away from the camera and is not tagged in the photo. Despite this, a number of Moreland's friends have claimed that the man is in fact Wayans.

Elsewhere, Wayans had a bizarre reaction to the news that actress Taryn Manning had rimmed a man amid an affair last year. "Damn, i been wanting her to lick my ass for years… smh … she always had that “I’ll lick you ass” look about her too 😂😂😂😂😂 .. for real tho. @vladtv crazy for this one. Why is this a HEADLINE?! There so much wrong in this!!!! Is it the ass eating? Is it the ass eating of a married man?! Or is that the girl from 8 mile is no longer known for that because her ass eating ass has eclipsed her wonderful acting talents. Today confuses me so much. Back to laughing 😂Hustle and Flow, 8 mile don’t matter she eating married men bootyhole…." Wayans wrote on Instagram.

First of all, bravo to this man for being this confident about sexual wants and desires. Marlon Wayans wants to get his ass ate and you know what? Good for him. However, secondly, Wayans also makes the perfect point - why is this a headline? Of course, when a story like this comes out, people are going to write about it. But Wayans essentially destroys the entire gossip media industry with this one Instagram caption. What is it about this story that makes it newsworthy? Is it the act? The fidelity? Or the fact that in 2023, a woman famous for movies dares to be open about her sex life. It's no secret that world is growing more sexually conservative.

