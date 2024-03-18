Kim Kardashian Called An "Eco-Terrorist" Thanks To Shocking Private Jet Usage

Kim Kardashian got hit with a big accusation.

Kim Kardashian is easily one of the biggest reality stars on the entire planet. Overall, she has a massive reality TV empire, and thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her family is incredibly wealthy. Having said all that, it should come as absolutely no surprise that she is someone who needs to travel a lot. She is a businesswoman and has to go to numerous different locations in day. Consequently, she decided to cop herself a private jet a few years ago. However, in recent months, private jet usage has become a massive concern. Stars like Taylor Swift and Elon Musk are consistently called out for their private jet use. Now, it seems like Kim is the target of a new report.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim has already made 30 trips on her private jet in 2024. Furthermore, five of these trips were made in just one day. Overall, this leads to a lot of emissions. One data set even reveals that 30 trips on a private jet could power 55 households for an entire year. These are pretty absurd numbers, and it has led to accusations that Kardashian is some sort of "eco-terrorist." It is an extremely strong accusation to levy against the star, however, that is where we are at right now.

Kim Kardashian Isn't The Only Star To Be Called Out

With global warming continuing to ravage the world, it should come as no surprise that private jets remain a concern. However, it remains to be seen if some celebs will begin to scale back. After all, if they need to travel in a pinch, what else will they do? It is one of those problems that can't just be fixed tomorrow.

Let us know what you think of these accusations against Kim Kardashian, in the comments section below. Do you believe private jet usage amongst the rich and famous has become too much? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

