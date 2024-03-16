Zack Bia & Teezo Touchdown Team Up For Trippy Dance Cut "DAMN!"

Drake co-signee Zack Bia has been tearing it up over the past year or so, finally releasing his own material. The multi-hyphenate DJ can be heard working with some of the top-notch artists in hip-hop right now. He impressed fans at the beginning of 2023 with his Don Toliver collaboration "Hardcore." That would be his first solo release of his career, even though he has been in music business for years. Now, Zack Bia is teaming up with Teezo Touchdown for another club banger "DAMN!"

This marks these two artists first time hitting the recording both together and we are loving the oddness of the song. It is extremely trippy, especially if you watch the accompanying music video. The randomness of it all elevates the song's weirdness factor by a factor of five. Additionally, this further cements the growing aura around Teezo Touchdown.

Listen To "DAMN!" By Zack Bia & Teezo Touchdown

He is really separating himself from a lot of the competition on the hip-hop adjacent lane. The Texan artist has marketed himself brilliantly to where you can never pigeonhole him to one genre. As for Zack, his reputation is only going to skyrocket from here. Hopefully, we get an LP from the New York-based producer.

Quotable Lyrics:

Goddamn

Don't act like you ain’t lookin' when you are

I won't pretend

Tell you I been watching you from a far

You are a ten and I wanna be wherever you are

Goddamn

