DaBaby Is All About Getting Freaky On "WONDER WOMAN"

DaBaby is someone who can wow with you his technical abilities, but as a creative mind, some would argue that he is lacking in that department. Of course, the conversations around that debate always revert back to his inability to switch up his flows and cadences. Hip-hop heads might have a field day with DaBaby and use "WONDER WOMAN" as ammo for their stance.

On this track you will find the Cleveland born MC talking about getting intimate with a love interest. However, it seems that DaBaby is trying to grab her attention as he wonders what she is like when it comes down to it. "I was hopin' you a freak / I wonder how she act when I'm in that p***y (Act)."

Listen To "WONDER WOMAN" By DaBaby

This song comes in the midst of a torrent run for DaBaby. He has been dropping track after track on YouTube and streaming. Features have also been consistent, as one of his most notable efforts saw him team up with That Mexican OT on "Point Em Out." Be sure to check out the superhero-themed track and music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "WONDER WOMAN," by DaBaby? Is this one of his strongest tracks in recent memory, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Does this get you excited for a possible album down the line? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DaBaby. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Before I had bowls, n****, I had bowls of onions (Bowls of onions)

Any time I had a pole and that n**** play, I bunned him (Boom)

Yеah, I let her think that it's on and I ain't evеn saved her number

Freak a** n****s ain't players, she gave me her soul and them n****s paid to hunt ya

Hunt ya, hunt ya, hunt ya, hunt ya, hunt ya, hunt ya

