Aaron Donald Retires At 32

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald has made the shocking retirement at just 32 years old. "Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted," Donald wrote on social media.

Donald redefined the defensive tackle position, becoming the just third player to win Defensive Player of the Year three times. "The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I've been with the Rams. He's an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that's authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves," Rams head coach Sean McVey said in a statement.

Aaron Donald's Wife Commission Custom Super Bowl Ring

Elsewhere, Donald's wife Erica made waves last year with what she hopes will become a new trend. Donald recently showed off a custom ring that is meant to emulate her husband's Super Bowl LVI ring. Aaron's ring comes the Super Bowl which he won back in 2021. Erica commissioned Moe Diamonds back in 2022 with the idea and the jeweler is more than happy with the results.

Per TMZ, "Moe says the ring is filled with VS-VVS diamonds, yellow and blue sapphires matching Rams colors. It also has an F-color marquise center diamond that looks just like a football. The iced-out item also features Donald's initials, his No. 99 jersey number, the letters SBLVI, and palm trees to represent Los Angeles." Both Moe and Erica are hoping that more partners of Super Bowl winners jump on the trend. Erica's creation cost about $17,000 and includes around three carats of diamonds. "I created a lady's Super Bowl ring," Moe said. "Aaron Donald's wife was the first person to receive it for the Super Bowl the Rams won."

