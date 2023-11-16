Jordyn Woods Surprises Karl-Anthony Towns With Iced-Out Birthday Gift

Jordyn Woods surprised her partner, the NBA's Karl-Anthony Towns, with some serious drip for his 28th birthday. Woods showed off the gifts on social media - name a new set of chains and a diamond-encrusted ring. Designed by Tim Da Jeweler, the ring features 15.4 cts of VVS1/VVS2 diamonds, while the pendant is 14K rose gold with 37.5 cts of VVS1/VVS2 diamonds. Both are shaped like the number 32, a nod to Woods' jersey for the Timberwolves.

Woods and Towns first linked up in 2020 and have expressed how happy they are together on multiple occasions. "We love gift giving and ... What is it? The love language? The love language is quality time. We love everything. He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it's a lot. So when it's time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out," Woods told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

Woods Brought Up By Tristan Thompson On The Kardashians

However, her birthday gift for Towns isn't the only reason people are talking about Woods today. The most recent episode of The Kardashians also saw Tristan Thompson mention her as he apologized to Kylie Jenner about his past infidelities. “I feel — it really bothers me because it’s like, we’ve always had such a dope relationship, and then I feel like everyone got affected differently, you know? But I think you were affected the most. By a situation with losing a sister basically, you know. Like, you lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f-cking idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I’m sorry again for that. Just because life is so short, and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that," Thompson said.

In respond, Jenner used the moment to hold Thompson accountable. “You do some dumb a-- sh-t. Why Tristan? Why? I think you have such a good heart and good energy and, like, to know you is to love you… [so] it is confusing because some of the sh-t you do is f-cking crazy," Jenner shot back. Furthermore, it's unclear if Thompson also plans to apologize to Khloe in a later episode as he continues his redemption tour on the show.

