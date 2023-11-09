Tristan Thompson Grilled About His Infidelity By Kourtney Kardashian

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson tried to make amends with Kourtney. There is certainly a spectrum of acceptance towards Thompson amongst the family. Furthermore, Kourtney definitely slots in at its lowest end. “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it," Kourtney told Kylie Jenner ahead of a sitdown with Thompson in this week's episode. For her part, Kylie also expressed anxiety over Thompson's impending visit, giving Kourtney at least one ally in the family.

During their chat, Kourtney asked Thompson if he "feels anything" after he cheats. Thompson, who has previously said that he is "now in a place to own his mistakes", claimed he felt "disgusted". However, Kourtney jumped on the answer, demanding to know why, if that was the case, he would cheat so frequently. Thompson, at this stage of his career, is better known for his infidelity and allegations of neglect than anything he does on the court.

Kourtney Kardashian Says Thompson "Triggers" Her

The confrontation comes just one episode after Kourtney laid bare her feelings about the Cavaliers role player. "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him. And I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered. I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore'," Kourtney said of a conversation with her daughter Penelope.

However, Kourtney, who has grown more distant from the core family in recent years, does appear to be a minority dissenter. This season of the shoe has also seen Kim wax poetical about how conflicted she about the awful things Thompson did to her sister but also the kindness he shows the family and how good he is with the KarJen children. Expect Kourtney's animosity towards Thompson to be a recurring theme for the remainder of the season.

