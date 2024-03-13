Stevie J Warns His Kids They've Gotta "Be Careful" Out Here Following Diddy Lawsuit Allegations

Last month, a new spate of allegations hit Diddy. He's been hit with multiple series of lawsuits dating back to last year which each individually focus on different allegations of abusive behavior. The full span of all the accusations together paint a pretty damning picture. But despite the numerous claims many in the music industry are still debating the full merit of everything he's accused of. But he isn't the only one involved who has had to deny various claims made against him.

Stevie J is also mentioned in a lawsuit filed in February. The suit claimed that Diddy once showed a producer of his pictures of Stevie having sex with another man. The pictures are even included in the evidence of the lawsuit filed. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take Stevie long to try to categorically deny all of the claims. He invoked his belief in god in a statement he made last month trying to dispel the accusations made against him. He went as far as to claim that the video "can't" be him. In the aftermath, a pornstar claimed publicly that the pictures included were actually of him and not Stevie. Now, the music industry veteran is once again commenting indirectly on the allegations he's facing.

Stevie J Instagram Live With His Kids

In a pair of new clips taken from recent Instagram livestreams he did with his kids, Stevie J gives them a warning. He advises to "be careful out here" something that obviously takes on new meaning in the wake of the lawsuit. Despite that claim fans honed in on something very different in the livestream. In one particular clip, the music mogul's daughter is seen twerking despite the fact that she's in a livestream with her dad and brother. Almost all of the comments on the post are discussing that bizarre encounter.

What do you think of Stevie J's warning to his kids after being mentioned in Diddy's newest lawsuit last month? Do you agree with fans that his daughter twerking on Instagram live alongside him is weird? Let us know in the comment section below.

