NBA YoungBoy Tones Things Down On "When We Slide" With DDAWG

NBA YoungBoy's 2024 is shaping up to be another year of steady releases. Just this past weekend, the raspy and gritty rapper put out his first tape of the year, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain. Word from the rumor mill is that this project is a precursor to a different LP. There is no word on when that will drop, though. While we wait on that, we are here to talk about NBA YoungBoy and his song "When We Slide."

However, he is not alone on this cut. His friend and fellow rapper DDAWG joins him here and only one of them is bringing a lot of energy. You would think YB would be delivering his usual shouty cadence, but the opposite is true. Instead, he opts for a more subdued delivery. He has songs like this in discography, but not enough of them.

Listen To "When We Slide" By NBA YoungBoy & DDAWG

DDAWG is the one who gives this track some muscle, as he proudly steps in and raps like the rent is due. Unfortunately, they were most likely not able to record this in the studio together. According to Urban Islandz, he was arrested for accidentally killing a passenger during a police chase. The crash caused the death and some injuries to DDAWG. That happened all the way back in 2022 in September and it is certainly not his only run-in with the authorities. Not many updates have surfaced around his situation, but that is because his bond was reported to be nearly $20 million.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm from the North of Katie, Eagle Street to be exact

Tryna paint that s*** on me 'cause everytime one got whacked

But that s*** come with the gang

I go to war with you, man

Behind my brothers, I stand on all ten

And I say, "F*** that," Skully want another hat

